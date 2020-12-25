Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas to you, your family and friends!
All of us at The Tico Times wish you the best of holidays with your loved ones. If you’re here in Ticolandia, eat some tamales and soak in the
warmth and sunshine Christmas spirit. And wherever you are in the world, we hope you have a peaceful and safe holiday.
Be kind to one another. Merry Christmas!
LatAm countries begin mass vaccinations as Europe fears new strainBarnaby CHESTERMAN with AFP bureaus - December 25, 2020
Three Latin American countries launched mass immunization programs on Thursday as fears grew in Europe over a variant coronavirus strain…
Costa Rica begins vaccination campaign against COVID-19Alejandro Zúñiga - December 24, 2020
Less than 300 days after Costa Rica confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the country on Thursday morning began vaccinating…
A year ends with no party: The Fiestas de ZapoteThe Tico Times - December 24, 2020
In 2019, Costa Rica celebrated the 50th anniversary of its iconic Fiestas de Zapote. The week-long festivities — part carnival, part…