Merry Christmas!

December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! (Image by Larisa Koshkina from Pixabay.)

Merry Christmas to you, your family and friends!

All of us at The Tico Times wish you the best of holidays with your loved ones. If you’re here in Ticolandia, eat some tamales and soak in the warmth and sunshine Christmas spirit. And wherever you are in the world, we hope you have a peaceful and safe holiday.

Be kind to one another. Merry Christmas!

