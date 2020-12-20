DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica Christmas and New Year’s Expressions

December 20, 2020

(Jessica Phelps/The Tico Times)

A visit to Costa during the Christmas holidays can you tell you alot of the Costa Rica culture and its people.

There are so many expressions used during this time of year that you probably won’t be able to remember the all. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try!.

In this guide,  I will look at the most commonly used expressions used in Costa Rica and the closest English translation.

Costa Rica Christmas Spanish Expressions

El Agüizote: Agúizotes (ah-gee-so-tays) are a tradition in Costa Rica and many Latin American countries. They can be defined as a superstitious beliefs. For example, Eating twelve grapes at midnight. Or If you want to travel next year, put your suitcases (maletas) by the door or walk around the block dragging one of them (hopefully it has wheels).

El Árbol d Navidad: Christmas tree

Los adornos: Christmas decorations

El Día de Navidad: Christmas Day

¡Felices fiestas o Felices Pascuas!: Happy Holidays

¡Feliz Navidad!: Merry Christmas!

¡Te deseo una feliz Navidad! – I wish you a Merry Christmas!

¡Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo!: Merry Christmas and  a Happy New Year!

El Muérdago: Mistletoe

La Nochebuena: Christmas Eve

El portal, paso or nacimiento: Nativity scene

Rompope: Eggnog

New Year’s  Spanish Expressions:

¡Feliz Año Nuevo!: Happy New Year!

Recibir el Año Nuevo: See in the New Year

Despedir el Año Nuevo: See out the old year

El Día de Año Nuevo: New Year’s Day

La Víspera de Año Nuevo: New Year’s Eve

Año Nuevo, vida nueva: New year, new life

A cada pavo le llega su Navidad: Sooner or later you pay for the consequences of your bad acts. In many Spanish speaking counties, a pig is sacrificed on Christmas.

