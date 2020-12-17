  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

December 16, 2020
A container ship carrying Costa Rica's new train carriages arrives at Caldera, Puntarenas.

A container ship carrying Costa Rica's new train carriages arrives at Caldera, Puntarenas. (via Casa Presidencial.)

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

****

Costa Rica’s newest trains arrived on a boat from China on Wednesday. The trains, purchased from the Chinese company CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. f0r $32.7 million, are powered by on-board diesel engines. They feature more capacity and better comfort compared to the current carriages. Read more here.

Costa Rica has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and says staff and residents at nursing homes will be the first to get the drug. However, there is no set date for those first doses to arrive. Read more here.

The U.S.-based software company Autodesk will open an operation in Costa Rica in March 2021. This office will function as the company’s headquarters for Latin America. Read more here.

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: An increase in the intensity of the trade winds is expected to begin again, as an effect of the increase in atmospheric pressure caused by the influence of a new cold push, which will be generating gusts between 70 and 90 km/h in the north of the country and also a greater cloud coverage in the Caribbean and the North Zone.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica news highlights to start your week
  2. Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday
  3. News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

You may be interested

Messenger RNA: How a long-shot idea led to Covid-19 vaccines
Costa Rica
15967 views
Costa Rica
15967 views

Messenger RNA: How a long-shot idea led to Covid-19 vaccines

Issam AHMED / AFP - December 16, 2020

Hungarian-born scientist Katalin Kariko's obsession with researching a substance called mRNA to fight disease once cost her a faculty position…

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report
Costa Rica
3640 views
Costa Rica
3640 views

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report

Nina LARSON / AFP - December 16, 2020

Despite significant progress on gay rights around the world, dozens of countries still criminalise consensual same-sex activity, including six where…

Who gets the coronavirus vaccine first?
Costa Rica
15964 views
Costa Rica
15964 views

Who gets the coronavirus vaccine first?

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 16, 2020

Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday provided a roadmap detailing which populations will receive the first doses of the coronavirus…

LATEST NEWS

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Costa Rica

Messenger RNA: How a long-shot idea led to Covid-19 vaccines

 - Dec 16, 2020
The rainbow flag of the LGBT right movement flies next to the Costa Rican flag at Casa Presedencial. President Luis Guillermo Solís raised the flag in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia on May 17, 2014.
Costa Rica

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report

 - Dec 16, 2020
Costa Rica Ministry of Health logo
Costa Rica

Who gets the coronavirus vaccine first?

 - Dec 16, 2020
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021

 - Dec 16, 2020
Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

 - Dec 16, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on December 15, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’

 - Dec 15, 2020