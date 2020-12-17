Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s newest trains arrived on a boat from China on Wednesday. The trains, purchased from the Chinese company CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. f0r $32.7 million, are powered by on-board diesel engines. They feature more capacity and better comfort compared to the current carriages. Read more here.

Costa Rica has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and says staff and residents at nursing homes will be the first to get the drug. However, there is no set date for those first doses to arrive. Read more here.

The U.S.-based software company Autodesk will open an operation in Costa Rica in March 2021. This office will function as the company’s headquarters for Latin America. Read more here.

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: An increase in the intensity of the trade winds is expected to begin again, as an effect of the increase in atmospheric pressure caused by the influence of a new cold push, which will be generating gusts between 70 and 90 km/h in the north of the country and also a greater cloud coverage in the Caribbean and the North Zone.

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.