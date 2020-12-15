  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

December 14, 2020
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020. ()

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times! Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica plans to start negotiations for a loan from the International Monetary Fund in January. But even if Costa Rica secures the IMF loan, the country “would still face [a] debt challenge,” according to Fitch Ratings. Read more here.

Private schools can return to in-person classes in January. Most will use a hybrid model with some students online. Public schools will follow a similar mixed model when they resume in February, though the hope is that each student will be able to attend in-person at least once each week. Read more.

Even disaster experts are stunned by the devastation in Honduras after two major hurricanes made landfall there in November. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans remain homeless. Read this story via National Public Radio.

The Presidency withdrew some 40 bills to obligate that the Legislative Assembly discuss a project that aims to reform the public-employment law (freezing annuities) and another that would approve a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Tuesday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: The dry air mass continues over the Caribbean Sea, keeping the atmosphere stable in Central America. In addition, the windy pattern will continue to be present in the region, favoring a greater transport of moisture from the maritime sector to the regions of the North Zone and the North Caribbean, places where weak and scattered rains could occur during the early hours and early hours of the morning. On the contrary, in the rest of the country, due to atmospheric stability, it will predominate with little to partial cloudiness and no precipitation.

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

