News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! Here's the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

As Britain became the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is “working on preparations” to bring the drug to this country. Deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to Costa Rica would begin in the first quarter of 2021. Read more.

The biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will expand its operations and level of employment in Costa Rica with a new headquarters in Escazú. “We celebrate the alliance built for almost 20 years, which has been strengthened with the recent agreement signed for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine,” President Alvarado said. Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.

Rising coronavirus hospitalizations forced Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón to transfer 11 critical patients to San José. The hospital’s director said another large transfer of COVID-19 patients will be necessary today. Escalante Pradilla Hospital receives people from southern Costa Rica, including Pérez Zeledón, Coto Brus, Corredores, Buenos Aires and Osa. More via La Nación.

The Superintendence of Telecommunications (Sutel) released its analysis of Costa Rica’s cellular service providers. Movistar had the best 3G performance; while Kölbi and Movistar tied in terms of 4G performance. Claro couldn’t complete 1.2% of all calls; Movistar couldn’t complete 0.5%; and Kölbi couldn’t complete 4.6%. Read the full report.

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “Cold surge # 4 moves towards the Atlantic Ocean, therefore its influence tends to gradually decrease; even so, conditions will continue to be humid and unstable, favoring the presence of cloudiness and rain. The precipitations can appear in most of the day in the Caribbean and the North Zone; while in regions of the Central and South Pacific, morning rains are possible in coastal areas and isolated showers with electrical storms in the afternoon. In the North Pacific and Central Valley, the possibility of rain is limited to the mountainous areas, and in these regions moderate gusts of wind are estimated occasionally.”

We'll have more news throughout the day