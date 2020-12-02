News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

A new law project would allow Costa Rica to create a database of biometric identifiers that would be accessible to Judicial Investigation Police, the Public Security Ministry and other authorities. The database would include Costa Ricans ages 12 and older, as well as foreigners residing in the country. La Nación cited a data-protection lawyer who was concerned about the bill’s scope and lack of safeguards. We’ll have more on this today; for now, you can read more here.

Health authorities reminded Costa Ricans to heed coronavirus protocols as 2020 year-end celebrations approach. The country has registered 1,731 COVID-19-related deaths, and 571 people are currently hospitalized. Read more here.

The Mexican company Grupo LALA is closing its Costa Rica operations on December 11 “following a comprehensive evaluation of its geographic footprint and a careful analysis of performance and future strategic fit.” The move could lay off 130 people. Read the press release.

Tuesday, Costa Rica inaugurated the José Figueres Ferrer Museum in La Lucha, Desamparados. It will open to the public on December 8. The museum honors the former Costa Rican President who abolished the country’s army in 1948.

Wednesday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “The effects of cold push # 4 on the country will continue, therefore moderate to strong winds are estimated towards the northern and central part of the national territory with gusts between 40-60 km / h and higher in the high areas, in addition to It will maintain cloud cover and constant rains in regions of the Caribbean and the North Zone, part of the cloudiness can reach the Central Valley and cause light rains especially in mountainous sectors. In regions of the Pacific, a morning with partially cloudy skies is expected, followed by an afternoon with isolated showers and a storm towards the central and southern part.”

