News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

Happy Tuesday (and happy December!) from The Tico Times! Here's the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica abolished its military on this day in 1948. On December 1, 1948, President José Figueres Ferrer abolished the country’s armed forces. This was ratified in a new constitution, enacted in 1949. Most of the country celebrated with a day off on Monday, but some official ceremonies will be held today. Read more here.

Authorities have not announced coronavirus measures for the month of December. In November, most businesses and activities were permitted with some restrictions. Notably, the country maintained nationwide driving restrictions based on a vehicle’s license plate. We expect the December measures to be similar and that they’ll be announced today.

Many businesses offered Black Friday, Cyber Monday or other holiday-related deals. But as you plan holiday travel in Costa Rica, be on the lookout for “ghost reservations,” in which scammers rent properties (and collect deposits) that don’t actually exist, La Nación reports.

President Carlos Alvarado spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden. The two conversed Monday about COVID-19, climate change and economic recovery. Read more here.

Forty-three people have died of suspected methanol poisoning in Costa Rica over recent weeks. An additional 40 people are suspected to have been intoxicated by the toxic substance. Do not drink the following brands: “Guaro Chonete”, “Guaro Cuerazo”, “Guaro Sacheto”, “Guaro Gran Apache”, “Aguardiente Estrella Roja”, “Guaro Montano”, “Aguardiente Barón Rojo”, “Aguardiente Timbuka”, “Aguardiente Molotov” and “Guaro Fiesta Blanca”.

Tuesday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “The arrival of cold thrust # 4 to the north of the country is expected, due to this it is expected that the rainy conditions in the Caribbean and the North Zone will continue with mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall since the morning. On the other hand, the Central Valley will have variable cloudiness between partial and total with rains, in addition to occasional gusts in the range of 40-60 km / h. For the regions of the Central and South Pacific, a predominance of partial cloudiness is expected with isolated rains and localized downpours in the evening period. In the case of the North Pacific, cloudiness is anticipated between little and partial with gusts in the range of 50-70 km / h, in addition to localized rainfall in the mountain ranges.”

We'll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.