News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Costa Rica’s equine serum treatment for coronavirus patients isn’t producing the desired results. According to Román Macaya, patients aren’t suffering adverse effects, but the treatment isn’t improving COVID-19 outcomes. Read more here.

Forty-three people have died of suspected methanol poisoning in Costa Rica over recent weeks. An additional 40 people are suspected to have been intoxicated by the toxic substance. Do not drink the following brands: “Guaro Chonete”, “Guaro Cuerazo”, “Guaro Sacheto”, “Guaro Gran Apache”, “Aguardiente Estrella Roja”, “Guaro Montano”, “Aguardiente Barón Rojo”, “Aguardiente Timbuka”, “Aguardiente Molotov” and “Guaro Fiesta Blanca”.

Two Costa Rican soccer stars were nominated for year-end awards by FIFA, the sport’s governing body. Shirley Cruz is up for Goal of the Year, while Keylor Navas is on the shortlist for football’s best goalkeeper. On Wednesday, the sporting world also mourned the death of Diego Maradona, perhaps the greatest to ever play the beautiful game.

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “This Thursday the atmospheric conditions will be characteristic of the transition period from the rainy season to the dry season, where rainfall begins to decrease on the Pacific slope and on the contrary begin to be frequent on the Caribbean slope. The trade winds in the Caribbean Sea begin to increase in intensity in the basin, and this causes a greater contribution of humidity from the maritime sector, causing scattered rainfall in the plains of the North Zone and the North Caribbean. In addition, the Intertropical Convergence Zone will be in the south of the country but with little activity associated with it. Still, it will be bringing moisture to the Central Pacific and South Pacific regions, places where scattered rains are expected in the afternoon.”

