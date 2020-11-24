News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times! Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

The Health Ministry is raising the alert about dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease that is common in Costa Rica and the region. The country has registered more than 9,400 cases in 2020, already surpassing last year’s total. Residents should eliminate sources of standing water on their property (e.g. tires, buckets) and allow credentialed authorities to fumigate.

New bus lanes in the San José area reduce trips by up to 20 minutes, La Nación reports. Other planned improvements to public transit include implementing electronic ticketing and more efficient routes into the capital city. More via La Nación.

Costa Rica is preparing to purchase ultra-cold freezers and other materials that will be necessary for the eventual distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. The country has already reserved 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at minus-70 degrees Celsius throughout the supply chain.

The country’s schools are preparing for the 2021 school year, which will operate with a hybrid (mixed online and in-person) strategy. Protocols for presential learning have been approved by the Health Ministry, but each school will determine its own strategy for next year. The amount of in-person education will be dictated by the epidemiological situation in that region.

Tuesday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “In the morning of this Tuesday, partial cloudiness will remain in most of the country, in addition the temperatures will be warm. In the afternoon, an increase in cloud cover is expected, however, the rain events will be isolated and may manifest themselves towards the Pacific regions, west of the Central Valley, as well as in the mountains of the North Zone and the Caribbean.”

