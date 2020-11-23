News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

Happy Monday from The Tico Times! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here’s the news you should know as a new week starts in Costa Rica.

****

President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is preparing a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The process will involve “the collective effort of every Costa Rican,” he said, though he didn’t provide further details. Authorities have previously suggested that vulnerable populations will be prioritized for vaccination. This news comes as Pfizer and other vaccines show encouraging results in studies.

The ongoing dialogue between President Alvarado, other government officials and various sectors falls short of addressing the country’s fiscal crisis, La Nación reports. Still, Finance Minister Elian Villegas said he is satisfied that the conversations have produced consensus on next steps. More via La Nación.

More coronavirus restrictions in Costa Rica are unlikely. Health Minister Daniel Salas acknowledged “the margin to take very rigorous measures has decreased,” indicating that the government must also prioritize the country’s unemployment crisis. More via Teletica.

Alaska Airlines has resumed flights to Costa Rica. Juan Santamaría International Airport celebrated the return on Friday, telling tourists to pack their suitcases, “because Pura Vida is waiting.” The SeaTac, Washington-based airline offers flights to both of Costa Rica’s international airports.

Monday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “Thought the early hours of this Monday, tropical wave # 54 will be crossing Costa Rica; therefore, the atmospheric instability generated by the passage of the wave will be present in the country. … In the afternoon downpours are expected near the mountain ranges and occasionally in the plains of the North Zone and the North Pacific. At night, the North Zone is the region with the higher chances of rain.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.