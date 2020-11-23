  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

November 22, 2020
Alaska Airlines resumes flights to Costa Rica in November 2020.

Alaska Airlines resumes flights to Costa Rica in November 2020. (via SJO.)

Happy Monday from The Tico Times! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here’s the news you should know as a new week starts in Costa Rica.

****

President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is preparing a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The process will involve “the collective effort of every Costa Rican,” he said, though he didn’t provide further details. Authorities have previously suggested that vulnerable populations will be prioritized for vaccination. This news comes as Pfizer and other vaccines show encouraging results in studies. 

The ongoing dialogue between President Alvarado, other government officials and various sectors falls short of addressing the country’s fiscal crisis, La Nación reports. Still, Finance Minister Elian Villegas said he is satisfied that the conversations have produced consensus on next steps. More via La Nación.

More coronavirus restrictions in Costa Rica are unlikely. Health Minister Daniel Salas acknowledged “the margin to take very rigorous measures has decreased,” indicating that the government must also prioritize the country’s unemployment crisis. More via Teletica.

Alaska Airlines has resumed flights to Costa Rica. Juan Santamaría International Airport celebrated the return on Friday, telling tourists to pack their suitcases, “because Pura Vida is waiting.” The SeaTac, Washington-based airline offers flights to both of Costa Rica’s international airports.

Monday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “Thought the early hours of this Monday, tropical wave # 54 will be crossing Costa Rica; therefore, the atmospheric instability generated by the passage of the wave will be present in the country. … In the afternoon downpours are expected near the mountain ranges and occasionally in the plains of the North Zone and the North Pacific. At night, the North Zone is the region with the higher chances of rain.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!
Sloth Sundays
2126 views
Sloth Sundays
2126 views

Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!

Mariana Diaz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - November 22, 2020

We’ve been sharing amazing sloths for you every Sunday throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. What if we told you that you…

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1086 views
Costa Rica
1086 views

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 21, 2020

American Airlines has eliminated change fees for most international tickets, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced Friday via a press…

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies
Costa Rica
5249 views
Costa Rica
5249 views

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

Sonia WOLF / AFP - November 21, 2020

The airline industry holds its annual gathering by video conference next week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic that…

LATEST NEWS

Marilla, a baby sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch. Isn't she cute?
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!

 - Nov 22, 2020
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

 - Nov 21, 2020
Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Costa Rica

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

 - Nov 21, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 20, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20

 - Nov 20, 2020
Cubana de Aviación
Cuba

Cuba faces challenge of attracting tourists amid ongoing pandemic

 - Nov 20, 2020
A man and his dog look at a flooded area in El Progreso, in the Honduran department of Yoro, on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Central America

Central American states count cost of Iota amid search for bodies

 - Nov 20, 2020