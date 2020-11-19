  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

November 18, 2020
U.S. passport

A U.S. passport. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times. Here’s the news you should know today.

****

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has eased Iota-related weather alerts. All areas except the Caribbean are under a Yellow Alert, an improvement to the previous status of Orange Alert. Iota forced 88 people in Costa Rica to be evacuated to shelters this week. The storm had a smaller impact on Costa Rica when compared to Eta due to Iota’s faster overland speed.

Iota caused at least 28 deaths in Central America. Eighteen of those occurred in Nicaragua, while six occurred in Honduras. These figures may rise over the coming days as authorities reach communities that have been isolated due to power outages and road damage.

Obtaining Costa Rica residency may become easier as the government considers a bill that would reduce the investment requirements for foreigners. The project would lower the investment threshold from $200,ooo to $150,000. It is seen as a way to help stimulate Costa Rica’s economy in the face of COVID-19. More via La Nación.

Authorities continue discussing Costa Rica’s response to its economic crisis. On Tuesday, the Presidency explored raising the value-added tax on the canasta básica — a set of staple foods and household essentials — as well as taxes on private education and health services. Conversations are ongoing. More via Casa Presidencial. 

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “After the passage of Iota through Central America, the atmosphere over the region is very unstable; therefore, rains are forecast for this day in the national territory. Rainfall will be concentrated during the afternoon and part of the night. Moderate and isolated rains are expected along the Pacific Slope, while in the Central Valley the rains will be scattered and very localized. In the Northern Zone and the Caribbean regions, thunderstorm downpours are expected in the late afternoon and early evening, as in the North Pacific.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Iota dissipates over El Salvador after leaving wave of deaths in Central America
Central America
36 views
Central America
36 views

Iota dissipates over El Salvador after leaving wave of deaths in Central America

Carlos Mario MARQUEZ / AFP - November 18, 2020

Central American countries began to see an improvement in the weather on Wednesday after suffering the violent impact of cyclone…

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show Covid vaccine 95% effective
Costa Rica
21315 views
Costa Rica
21315 views

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show Covid vaccine 95% effective

Issam Ahmed / AFP and The Tico Times - November 18, 2020

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday a completed analysis of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine found it protected 95 percent of people…

US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again: FAA
Costa Rica
4622 views
Costa Rica
4622 views

US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again: FAA

AFP and The Tico Times - November 18, 2020

US regulators on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to return to the skies, ending its 20-month grounding after two…

LATEST NEWS

View of a flooded area due to the overflow of the Chamelecon river in La Lima municipality, Cortes department, northern Honduras, on November 18, 2020, following the passage of Hurricane Iota, now degraded to a tropical storm.
Central America

Iota dissipates over El Salvador after leaving wave of deaths in Central America

 - Nov 18, 2020
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show Covid vaccine 95% effective

 - Nov 18, 2020
Costa Rica

US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again: FAA

 - Nov 18, 2020
Satellite image of Hurricane Iota approaching Central America on November 16, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Nov 18, 2020
Locals look at the rising level of the Chiquito river, in La Hoya neighbourhood, in Tegucigalpa, following the passage of Hurricane Iota, on November 17, 2020.
Central America

Tropical Storm Iota reaches Honduras; cyclone has killed at least eight

 - Nov 18, 2020
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Transport Ministry backtracks, extends driving permissions for tourists: report

 - Nov 17, 2020