News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua or Honduras on Monday night. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the system to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane by landfall. Iota will cause “life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall” less than two weeks after Hurricane Eta impacted the area. Read more here.

Costa Rica will experience indirect effects from Iota. The National Emergency Commission says Costa Rica’s South and Central Pacific could experience significant rainfall this week. Those areas were among those most-affected by Eta’s indirect influence earlier this month. Read more here.

Remember to be alert when driving, as heavy rainfall can flood roads and cause landslides. If necessary, follow local disaster-response recommendations to evacuate. Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Rescue teams summited Turrialba to evacuate two people who were trapped on the volcano‘s west side. The efforts came after one of the duo suffered an injury. Turrialba Volcano National Park remains closed due to frequent eruptions, and visitors should neither trespass nor approach the crater. Read more via Teletica.

Saturday, Costa Rica reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths. Fifty-seven percent of the country’s coronavirus ICU beds are occupied. As of this week, the Health Ministry will provide coronavirus updates twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Expect rain today due to Hurricane Iota. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “During the morning, rains are expected in the South Pacific. In the afternoon, the rains will spread to the Central Pacific. In the Central Valley and North Pacific, isolated rainy activity is expected, with short-lived downpours and an electrical storm.

“The IMN reminds the population of extreme prevention measures against heavy rains due to the high levels of saturation that the country maintains, especially in the South Pacific.”

