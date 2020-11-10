  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

November 9, 2020
Dollar, exchange rate

Fluctuations in the exchange rates (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times. We hope you’re having a wonderful morning! Here’s the local news you should know today.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has lifted the Red Alerts that it issued last week as Hurricane Eta-related weather battered the region. As Costa Rica begins assessing the results of the storm, the Presidency says it will issue an emergency decree for funds to attend to damage.

President Carlos Alvarado celebrated news that a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be 90% effective. The company’s announcement was based on interim analysis; more data from the Phase 3 study are necessary. Costa Rica previously signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for 1.5 million doses of an eventual vaccine. Read more via the Health Ministry.

The President of the Central Bank (BCCR) says the fiscal crisis will generate sustained pressure on the dollar exchange rate. Delaying fiscal adjustments would “generate growing uncertainty, reduced financing for the Government and sustained upward pressure on interest rates and the exchange rate,” Rodrigo Cubero wrote in an opinion piece published in La Nación. On Monday, the exchange rate was 616.41 colones per dollar.

The U.S.-based 3M Company will move its manufacturing facilities away from Costa Rica, it announced. Its Global Services Center and distribution plant will not be affected, and only eight job cuts are expected. More via La Nación.

Expect typical weather today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “In the morning of this Tuesday, stable and dry conditions will prevail in the country, due to the low humidity content in the environment, in addition the temperatures will be warm. Towards the afternoon, the increase in cloud cover is estimated, in addition rains and showers will be concentrated in regions of the Pacific, in an isolated way rainfall can be registered in the Central Valley, North Zone and mountains of the Caribbean.”

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

