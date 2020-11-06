News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

Happy Friday from The Tico Times. What a week it has been.

We hope you’re staying safe (and dry) this morning. Here’s the local news you should know today.

****

Eight Costa Rican cantons remain under a Red Alert due to flooding and landslides, the product of heavy rains associated with Tropical Depression Eta. Emergency and humanitarian response teams are assisting residents of Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya, Corredores, Coto Brus, Parrita, Quepos and Golfito; as of Thursday night, more than 1,500 people have been evacuated to shelters. Exercise extreme caution, and remember to dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) is asking for donations to help impacted communities. To learn more, visit www.cne.go.cr. Companies, people and organizations can donate food, hygiene kits and more. After registering online, the CNE will contact you to coordinate delivery.

At least 50 people have died in Central America due to Hurricane Eta, the majority in Guatemala. This death toll may rise further, and it includes two people who died Thursday in Costa Rica’s Southern Zone. Read our Thursday-afternoon regional update here.

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 22% in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.6 percentage points over the same period last year. We’ll have a full story on the matter later today.

The results of the U.S. elections will have ramifications on Costa Rica and the region. As of our writing this, no winner has been conclusively announced.

Expect less rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Friday is expected to be a day of transition to less rainy conditions in the Central Pacific, South Pacific and Central Valley, where cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon will prevail. Only in the North Pacific will the moderate rains associated with the indirect influence induced in the country by Eta continue.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.