News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Several Costa Rican cantons are under a Red Alert due to flooding and landslides, the product of heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta. Emergency and humanitarian response teams are assisting residents of Nicoya, Nandayure, Hojancha de Guanacaste, Corredores and Coto Brus; as of Wednesday night, about 1,000 people have been evacuated to shelters. Click here to read more and remember to dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Eta has weakened to a Tropical Depression, though it’s still expected to produce life-threatening flooding across Central America until Monday. The storm is currently over Honduras, but it is forecast to reenter the Caribbean Sea, gain strength, and threaten Cuba and Florida. Follow the National Hurricane Center for more information.

Costa Rica continues to be affected by heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta. The National Meteorological Institute says the Pacific can expect persistent rain Thursday; in the Guanacaste region, rainfall will continue into Friday. Many areas have surpassed their average rainfall for November over the last 72 hours alone.

The Agriculture Ministry has begun evaluating the cultivation of industrial hemp in Costa Rica, the agency announced. President Carlos Alvarado had previously announced that growing industrial hemp could help the country recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, Costa Rica will host the traditional year-end Zapote bullfighting events starting this December, per a La Nación report. Though no in-person attendance will be permitted, improvisados with a negative coronavirus test (safety first!) can volunteer for the schadenfreude-filled entertainment. As usual, it will be broadcast on national TV. Click here to check out some photos from previous years, but of course, nothing beats the video highlights.

The results of the U.S. elections will have ramifications on Costa Rica and the region. As of our writing this, no winner has been conclusively announced.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Temporal conditions are maintained in Thursday in the Pacific and Central Valley, a situation brought about by the indirect influence of Tropical Storm Eta. During the morning, cloud cover is anticipated in most of the country, as well as the strongest precipitations in regions of the Pacific. For the afternoon and evening, rains of variable intensity will prevail intermittently in the Pacific, Central Valley, North Zone and Caribbean mountains. In addition, fog banks are possible in the Metropolitan Area and mountainous areas.”

