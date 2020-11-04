News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times!

We’re tracking Hurricane Eta, which continues to move slowly over Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (Category 2) as of late Tuesday night. Eta is still causing life-threatening storm surge, wind and flooding conditions in Nicaragua. Central America is expected to experience heavy rainfall until Friday, and Eta could affect Florida by this weekend. Visit the National Hurricane Center for more information.

Costa Rica continues to be affected by heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) says 79 communities across Costa Rica have reported flooding due to the indirect effects of the storm, and some households have been evacuated. The North Pacific (Guanacaste) has experienced the heaviest rains. Dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. Read more here.

Health Minister Daniel Salas said “there is no margin” for Costa Rica to return to its strictest coronavirus restrictions. However, Salas indicated that the country could experience rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths if Costa Ricans ignore health protocols. Read our daily coronavirus update here.

The results of the U.S. elections will have ramifications on Costa Rica and the region. As of our writing this, no winner has been conclusively announced.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Rainy conditions are expected for much of the country. The Pacific slope will continue with storm conditions with rains for most of the day. Intermittent rains of variable intensity are expected in the Central Valley and mountains of the Caribbean and the North Zone.”

