Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

November 3, 2020
Hurricane Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 on Tuesday evening.

Hurricane Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 on Tuesday evening. (Via SINAPRED.)

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times!

We hope you’re staying safe (and dry) this morning. Here’s the local news you should know today.

****

We’re tracking Hurricane Eta, which continues to move slowly over Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (Category 2) as of late Tuesday night. Eta is still causing life-threatening storm surge, wind and flooding conditions in Nicaragua. Central America is expected to experience heavy rainfall until Friday, and Eta could affect Florida by this weekend. Visit the National Hurricane Center for more information.

Costa Rica continues to be affected by heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) says 79 communities across Costa Rica have reported flooding due to the indirect effects of the storm, and some households have been evacuated. The North Pacific (Guanacaste) has experienced the heaviest rains. Dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. Read more here.

Health Minister Daniel Salas said “there is no margin” for Costa Rica to return to its strictest coronavirus restrictions. However, Salas indicated that the country could experience rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths if Costa Ricans ignore health protocols. Read our daily coronavirus update here. 

The results of the U.S. elections will have ramifications on Costa Rica and the region. As of our writing this, no winner has been conclusively announced.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Rainy conditions are expected for much of the country. The Pacific slope will continue with storm conditions with rains for most of the day. Intermittent rains of variable intensity are expected in the Central Valley and mountains of the Caribbean and the North Zone.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica warns of saturated soil, flooding due to indirect effects of Hurricane Eta
Costa Rica
14 views
Costa Rica
14 views

Costa Rica warns of saturated soil, flooding due to indirect effects of Hurricane Eta

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) says 79 communities across Costa Rica have reported flooding due to the indirect effects of…

Furious Category 4 hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua
Costa Rica
2402 views
Costa Rica
2402 views

Furious Category 4 hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua

Inti OCON / AFP - November 3, 2020

Eta smashed into Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, unleashing fierce winds that tore up…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3
Costa Rica
6029 views
Costa Rica
6029 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,419, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Map of weather alerts in Costa Rica related to Hurricane Eta.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica warns of saturated soil, flooding due to indirect effects of Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 03, 2020
Women walk next to fallen trees as Hurricane Eta makes landfall in Bilwi, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 3, 2020.
Costa Rica

Furious Category 4 hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua

 - Nov 03, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases and deaths on November 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3

 - Nov 03, 2020
Aerial view of Reserva Conchal in Brasilito, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Travel & Tourism

Four Marriott hotels in Costa Rica reopening in November

 - Nov 03, 2020
Cat in a hat.
Pic of the Day

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

 - Nov 03, 2020
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism

 - Nov 03, 2020