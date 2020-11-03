News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times!

Here's the local news you should know today.

****

We’re tracking Hurricane Eta, which is projected to make landfall in Nicaragua this morning. As of late Monday night, Eta was a Category 4 storm that was continuing to intensify. Hurricane Eta “is forecast to slow down as it makes landfall in Nicaragua, exacerbating potentially catastrophic wind, storm surge, & flooding impacts as it moves slowly inland.” Visit the National Hurricane Center for more information.

Much of Central America, including Costa Rica, will be affected by heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta. However, as of Monday night, the National Hurricane Center does not expect sustained tropical storm-force winds in Costa Rica. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and National Police have evacuated some households in the South Pacific. Exercise caution if driving, or if you live in an area prone to flooding or landslides. Heavy rain is expected until at least Wednesday. Dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Juan Santamaría International Airport welcomed the return of Avianca, JetBlue, Air Canada and Delta. The flights coincide with eased restrictions for tourists to enter Costa Rica and signal the approach of the traditional tourism high season.

It’s Election Day in the United States. God help us all.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “The indirect effects of Hurricane Eta will continue to be perceived, generating rains of variable intensity throughout the day on the Pacific slope. In the Central Valley, cloudy with weak and scattered rains … while in the North Zone and the Caribbean, the mountains are the most prone to rain. Hurricane Eta is forecast to move through Nicaragua and Honduras in the coming days; therefore, the influence of this system in the country will continue as long as it is located over Central America.”

