‘Tis the season – to pay your vehicle circulation permit

The National Insurance Institute (INS) on Nov. 2 will begin collecting payments for 2021 mandatory vehicle circulation permits, or marchamos. The payment varies according to the year, make and use of a vehicle. It includes Mandatory Automobile Insurance (SOA), property tax, sales tax and other taxes, as well as unpaid traffic fines.

The deadline to pay is Dec. 31; starting Jan. 1, drivers without the 2021 marchamo sticker displayed on their vehicles will be fined and have their license plates removed.

Paying after the deadline also entails a daily fine of a certain percentage of every tax that is part of the marchamo, plus a monthly fine of a percentage of the value of all insurance charges.

Vehicle owners can find out exactly what they owe on the INS website. You can also send a text with the word “marchamo” followed by your license plate number to 1467, or call, toll free, 800-MARCHAMO (800-6272-4266).

The cost should be lower than in previous years after Costa Rica approved discounts in context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle owners can pay their marchamo at thousands of authorized collection points, including INS branches, banks and many businesses. Payment locations can be found here.