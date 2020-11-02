Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

November 1, 2020
Tropical Storm #Eta is now forecast to become a strong category two hurricane near landfall along the coast of Nicaragua.

Tropical Storm Eta is now forecast to become a strong category two hurricane near landfall along the coast of Nicaragua. (Via the National Hurricane Center.)

Happy Monday (and happy November) from The Tico Times!

We hope you’re reading this Costa Rica news while drinking a delicious coffee and eating a traditional gallo pinto. Here’s the local news you should know today.

****

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. It “will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding and landslides” to Nicaragua when it makes landfall late Monday night or Tuesday morning. Models indicate up to a 20% chance that Costa Rica will experience sustained tropical storm-force winds due to Eta. Visit the National Hurricane Center for more information.

As of November 1, Costa Rica is welcoming tourists from all U.S. states and anywhere in the world. A coronavirus test is no longer necessary for entry, but tourists must obtain travel medical insurance. The Tourism Board (ICT) hopes the move stimulates the economy, thought it comes at a time when many countries are experiencing record coronavirus outbreaks. Click here for more details.

Costa Rican citizens and residents can now enter the country via land border posts. Residents must show proof of current payment into the Social Security System (Caja) and will receive a 14-day isolation order upon their arrival. Tourists still cannot enter the country via land borders and must arrive in Costa Rica via a flight or boat. More information at Casa Presidencial.

The National Insurance Institute (INS) is expected to begin collecting marchamo payments today. The mandatory vehicle circulation permit should be cheaper this year after lawmakers approved discounts. Payment is due before January 1, 2021. Click here for more details.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “The constant entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean to the national territory, caused by the indirect influence of tropical storm Eta, will favor the presence of cloudiness and rains from early hours and remaining throughout most of the day. The heaviest precipitations can manifest themselves in regions of the Pacific, to a lesser extent towards the Central Valley, North Zone and mountainous sectors of the Caribbean.”

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday
  2. Some 34 million jobs lost in Latin America due to pandemic
  3. We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Minister your most pressing questions

You may be interested

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world
Costa Rica
2693 views
Costa Rica
2693 views

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 1, 2020

As of Sunday, November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. Visitors can arrive in Costa…

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!
Sloth Sundays
1994 views
Sloth Sundays
1994 views

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!

Mariana Diaz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - November 1, 2020

The exhilarating tasks, the eternal glory, the best sporting event of 2020. We’re talking about the Sloth Ironman Games, of…

Nicaragua declares preventive alert as Tropical Storm Eta threatens
Costa Rica
2315 views
Costa Rica
2315 views

Nicaragua declares preventive alert as Tropical Storm Eta threatens

AFP and The Tico Times - November 1, 2020

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, declared on Saturday a preventive alert in the Caribbean and northern Pacific regions of…

LATEST NEWS

Air France Airbus A330 at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, Costa Rica on October 31, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

 - Nov 01, 2020
The 2020 Sloth Ironman Games were a big success!
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!

 - Nov 01, 2020
Sustained tropical storm force winds from #Eta are likely to begin within the warning areas by Monday evening and Monday night. Heavy rains and gusty squalls could begin reaching the coast before that time.
Costa Rica

Nicaragua declares preventive alert as Tropical Storm Eta threatens

 - Nov 01, 2020
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; hurricane watch issued for Nicaragua and Honduras

 - Nov 01, 2020
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles San José, Costa Rica on Saturday night

 - Oct 31, 2020
jack o'lantern
Happy Halloween

From the Weeping Woman to the Naked Gringo, a guide to Costa Rica’s spookiest folklore

 - Oct 31, 2020