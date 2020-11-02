News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

Happy Monday (and happy November) from The Tico Times!

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. It “will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding and landslides” to Nicaragua when it makes landfall late Monday night or Tuesday morning. Models indicate up to a 20% chance that Costa Rica will experience sustained tropical storm-force winds due to Eta. Visit the National Hurricane Center for more information.

10pm EST: Tropical Storm #Eta is near hurricane intensity and is now forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by landfall along the Nicaraguan coastline early Tuesday morning. More info: https://t.co/sa47pniwp7 pic.twitter.com/AkoTV0jujR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

As of November 1, Costa Rica is welcoming tourists from all U.S. states and anywhere in the world. A coronavirus test is no longer necessary for entry, but tourists must obtain travel medical insurance. The Tourism Board (ICT) hopes the move stimulates the economy, thought it comes at a time when many countries are experiencing record coronavirus outbreaks. Click here for more details.

Costa Rican citizens and residents can now enter the country via land border posts. Residents must show proof of current payment into the Social Security System (Caja) and will receive a 14-day isolation order upon their arrival. Tourists still cannot enter the country via land borders and must arrive in Costa Rica via a flight or boat. More information at Casa Presidencial.

The National Insurance Institute (INS) is expected to begin collecting marchamo payments today. The mandatory vehicle circulation permit should be cheaper this year after lawmakers approved discounts. Payment is due before January 1, 2021. Click here for more details.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “The constant entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean to the national territory, caused by the indirect influence of tropical storm Eta, will favor the presence of cloudiness and rains from early hours and remaining throughout most of the day. The heaviest precipitations can manifest themselves in regions of the Pacific, to a lesser extent towards the Central Valley, North Zone and mountainous sectors of the Caribbean.”

