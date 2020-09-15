Google recognizes Independence Day with Costa Rican flag

Today, in honor of Independence Day, you’ll find the Costa Rican flag billowing proudly on Google’s homepage.

The image only shows up for Google users currently in Costa Rica. The four other Central American countries celebrating Independence Day Tuesday — El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras — also received their own doodles.

Users can click on the doodle for more information about Costa Rica:

Today’s Doodle celebrates Costa Rica’s Independence Day, also known in the country as Quince del Septiembre (“15th of September”). On this day in 1821, Costa Rica became one of five Central American nations to declare its autonomy from Spain with the adoption of the Act of Independence of Central America.

Illustrated in today’s Doodle artwork is the horizontally blue-white-and-red striped Costa Rican flag, which was officially adopted on November 27, 1906, and has undergone several revisions since—one in 1964 and the other in 1998. The white stripes on the nation’s flag signify happiness, wisdom, and peace, while the blue stripes represent the country’s clear skies. Costa Rica is a country world-renowned for its gracious hospitality and to pay homage to this welcoming reputation, the red stripe in the flag’s center symbolizes generosity and warmth.

This isn’t the first time Google has done special doodles for Central America during the region’s Independence Day. Here’s a look at a few more Costa Rica Independence Day doodles.

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2014

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2012

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2011

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2008