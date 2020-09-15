DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Google recognizes Independence Day with Costa Rican flag

September 15, 2020
Costa Rica Independence Day 2020 Google Doodle.

Costa Rica Independence Day 2020 Google Doodle. (Screenshot.)

Today, in honor of Independence Day, you’ll find the Costa Rican flag billowing proudly on Google’s homepage.

The image only shows up for Google users currently in Costa Rica. The four other Central American countries celebrating Independence Day Tuesday — El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras — also received their own doodles.

Users can click on the doodle for more information about Costa Rica:

Today’s Doodle celebrates Costa Rica’s Independence Day, also known in the country as Quince del Septiembre (“15th of September”). On this day in 1821, Costa Rica became one of five Central American nations to declare its autonomy from Spain with the adoption of the Act of Independence of Central America.  

Illustrated in today’s Doodle artwork is the horizontally blue-white-and-red striped Costa Rican flag, which was officially adopted on November 27, 1906, and has undergone several revisions since—one in 1964 and the other in 1998. The white stripes on the nation’s flag signify happiness, wisdom, and peace, while the blue stripes represent the country’s clear skies. Costa Rica is a country world-renowned for its gracious hospitality and to pay homage to this welcoming reputation, the red stripe in the flag’s center symbolizes generosity and warmth.

This isn’t the first time Google has done special doodles for Central America during the region’s Independence Day. Here’s a look at a few more Costa Rica Independence Day doodles.

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2014

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2012

via Google.com

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2011

Screen Shot 2014-09-15 at 12.03.13 PM

COSTA RICA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2008

via Google.com

 

Related posts:

  1. Google recognizes Independence Day with Costa Rican flag
  2. Google recognizes Costa Rica Independence Day with gallo pinto
  3. Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day

You may be interested

The national symbols of Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2691 views
Costa Rica
2691 views

The national symbols of Costa Rica

The Tico Times - September 15, 2020

The national symbols of Costa Rica represent the country, its people and its traditions. The Coat of Arms (National Shield):…

The National Anthem of Costa Rica
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

The National Anthem of Costa Rica

The Tico Times - September 15, 2020

As Costa Rica celebrates its Independence Day, we explore the history and meaning behind its national anthem, "Himno Nacional de…

Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day
Costa Rica
1212 views
Costa Rica
1212 views

Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day

The Tico Times - September 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day from all of us at The Tico Times! Today, Costa Rica celebrates 199 years of independence. It's…

LATEST NEWS

2019 National Oxcart Parade
Costa Rica

The national symbols of Costa Rica

 - Sep 15, 2020
Children carry Costa Rican flags during Alajuela's Juan Santamaría Day parade in 2014.
Costa Rica

The National Anthem of Costa Rica

 - Sep 15, 2020
The Costa Rican flag
Costa Rica

Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day

 - Sep 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 14, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 14

 - Sep 14, 2020
Each year on Sept. 14, just after dark on the eve of Independence Day, Costa Rican kids parade their homemade lanterns in towns and cities across the country.
Arts and Culture

Celebrating Independence Day: Why the Lantern Parade?

 - Sep 14, 2020
The independence torch arrives in Costa Rica on September 13, 2020.
Independence Day

Independence torch travels through Costa Rica

 - Sep 14, 2020