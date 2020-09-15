Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day

Happy Independence Day from all of us at The Tico Times!

Today, Costa Rica celebrates 199 years of independence. It’s a joyous day across the country, as Ticos honor freedom, democracy and a culture of peace with songs and celebrations.

Most businesses across the country will be open today, since Costa Rica moved the corresponding day off to Monday. (And, if we’re getting technical, actual sovereignty took a few more years.)

We hope you start your morning with gallo pinto, experience an emotion that can only be described as “Pura Vida,” and end your day with a cold Imperial, Pilsen, or tropical smoothie.

Happy 199th, Costa Rica. ¡Vivan siempre el trabajo y la paz!