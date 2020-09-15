DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day

September 14, 2020
The Costa Rican flag

The Costa Rican waving flag on a bright, sunny day. (Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times )

Happy Independence Day from all of us at The Tico Times!

Today, Costa Rica celebrates 199 years of independence. It’s a joyous day across the country, as Ticos honor freedom, democracy and a culture of peace with songs and celebrations.

Most businesses across the country will be open today, since Costa Rica moved the corresponding day off to Monday. (And, if we’re getting technical, actual sovereignty took a few more years.)

We hope you start your morning with gallo pinto, experience an emotion that can only be described as “Pura Vida,” and end your day with a cold Imperial, Pilsen, or tropical smoothie.

Happy 199th, Costa Rica. ¡Vivan siempre el trabajo y la paz!

