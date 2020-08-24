DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day

August 24, 2020
Poas Volcano Costa Rica

A visitor at Poás Volcano National Park. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica on Monday is celebrating National Parks Day.

The holiday, held every Aug. 24 since 1986, commemorates the creation of the country’s national parks system. Aside from granting visitors free entry to national parks, schools typically highlight environmental awareness with activities throughout the week.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic means schools are online only, and there are fewer visitors than ever at Costa Rica’s national parks.

Still, Costa Rica’s protected areas are worth celebrating. Here are some of our favorite photos from the country’s 30 national parks.

Palo Verde
Palo Verde National Park, a vast wetlands area near where the Tempisque River empties into the Gulf of Nicoya. Nearly 280 species of birds have been observed here. Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times
Sunlight streams through the trees in Corcovado National Park, on the Osa Peninsula in southern Costa Rica. Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times
A humpback whale flashes a fin from beneath the water at the Ballenas National Marine Park in Uvita. Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times
Poás Volcano, Alajuela
Visitors to Poás Volcano National Park can safely view its crater from a distance of almost 1 kilometer. Informal guides are taking groups much closer. The Tico Times
Manuel Antonio National Park Andrés Madrigal/The TicoTimes
Photo of the Day
Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park. Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times
Tenorio Volcano National Park
Bridge over Rio Celeste in Tenorio Volcano National Park. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)
Hiking in Costa Rica
Copey Lagoon on Barva Volcano in Braulio Carrillo National Park, Costa RIca. Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times
Hiker climbs Cerro Chirripó
On clear days, you can see both oceans from Chirripó National Park. Alejandro Zúñiga

