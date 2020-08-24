Costa Rica celebrates National Parks Day
Costa Rica on Monday is celebrating National Parks Day.
The holiday, held every Aug. 24 since 1986, commemorates the creation of the country’s national parks system. Aside from granting visitors free entry to national parks, schools typically highlight environmental awareness with activities throughout the week.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic means schools are online only, and there are fewer visitors than ever at Costa Rica’s national parks.
Still, Costa Rica’s protected areas are worth celebrating. Here are some of our favorite photos from the country’s 30 national parks.
You may be interested
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoonAlejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Costa Rica on Monday afternoon. According to data from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of…
At San Lucas Island, Costa Rica creates its 30th national parkAlejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
Costa Rica on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its national parks system by creating another national park. During a…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24Alejandro Zúñiga - August 24, 2020
Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 362, according to official data…