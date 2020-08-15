Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day
Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at The Tico Times!
Día de la Madre is a national holiday and one of the most important days of the year in Costa Rica.
Many businesses and schools will be closed Monday, August 17 as Costa Rica uses holidays like Mother’s Day to promote local tourism.
Traditionally, families come together on Mother’s Day for a special lunch that includes the entire extended family — since everyone needs to give thanks to their mothers, grandmothers and wives. This year, the Health Ministry has asked that celebrations outside the social bubble remain virtual.
Most Mother’s Day celebrations revolve around giving presents. That’s why TV ads lately have been so focused on promoting the best deals on home appliances and electronics.
To all the moms out there, for all the hard work you do and the love and care you provide, The Tico Times wishes you a very happy Mother’s Day!
