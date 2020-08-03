U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August
The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines and Spirit Airlines to offer August repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) near San José to Houston, Texas (IAH) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL).
Below is the alert from the U.S. Embassy:
* * * *
United Airlines will operate three commercial repatriation flights each week from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) to Houston, Texas (IAH).
These flights will take place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday through August 31. United Airlines will not conduct flights from Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia during August. Please visit www.United.com for details on pricing and flight times.
Spirit Airlines is offering a commercial repatriation flight on Friday, August 7. The flight will depart SJO Airport in San José, Costa Rica and arrive at FLL Airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Visit www.spirit.com for flight times and ticket prices.
These flights are open to public booking but seats are limited.
* * * *
Anyone who enters Costa Rica on a repatriation flight must complete an epidemiological form and self-isolate for 14 days. Proof of a negative coronavirus test and travel insurance are not required for citizens and residents arriving on repatriation flights.
The Tico Times has sent repeated messages to the Immigration Administration to confirm whether residents who last left Costa Rica before March 26 can return to the country on these repatriation flights. We will post a full story when we receive official word.
Health regulations at IAH are managed by the airport and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). There are currently no specific measures in place at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the U.S. Embassy.
United Airlines requires that all passengers wear face coverings while on board; travelers must also wear masks while at Juan Santamaría International Airport.
